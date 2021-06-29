Only 54 percent of businesses have a properly documented disaster plan

No Comments
disaster plan

A new survey finds that only 54 percent of respondents at US businesses employing 500 or more staff have a documented, company-wide disaster recovery plan in place.

The study from hosting and services provider iland also finds that DR testing frequency is very low. Just 50 percent are testing only annually or at less frequent intervals, while seven percent don't test their DR at all.

Of those testing less frequently, half say their disaster recovery plan may be inadequate based on their most recent DR test, while 12 percent have encountered issues that would result in sustained downtime. An additional worry is that all companies met issues, with no respondents reporting that their DR test was completely or moderately successful.

Advertisement

Of the issues encountered, most report networking problems (67 percent), service unavailability (67 percent), data integrity problems (50 percent), application performance issues (50 percent) or missing critical workloads (50 percent).

"With the rise in remote work and the frequency and impact of cybercrime growing each year, having a comprehensive disaster recovery strategy in place is critical to ensure organizations can defend, protect and quickly recover from data loss," says Scott Sparvero, CEO at iland. "As we found in our research, disaster recovery implementations are on the rise, but regular testing is falling behind. This means that as IT teams deploy new resources to support increasing workload requirements, the disaster recovery plan needs to be updated in kind. Regular testing can quickly uncover any potential disaster recovery shortfalls. Working with a DRaaS provider like iland gives enterprises confidence in their DR solution. Through planned testing intervals, iland ensures that organizations are ready to recover as swiftly and quickly as possible."

Photo Credit: Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.41.3 with lots of improvements and a new utility

Google Cloud and Ericsson team up to deliver 5G and edge

Only 54 percent of businesses have a properly documented disaster plan

Dell UltraSharp Webcam is the ultimate 4K videoconferencing camera

Businesses must focus on security as employees go back to the office

Can businesses return to 'normal', post-pandemic?

89 percent of manufacturing businesses struggling with integration issues

Most Commented Stories

These are the updated hardware requirements for Windows 11

79 Comments

Microsoft officially confirms Windows 11 with integrated Teams and support for Android apps

37 Comments

Has your PC failed the Windows 11 upgrade check? This may help you make it compatible (for free)

34 Comments

Microsoft updates PC Health Check app so you'll know why you can't upgrade to Windows 11

29 Comments

You're not going to get a Windows 11 upgrade until next year

26 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.