Microsoft releases Windows Terminal Preview 1.10

It has been a while since there was an update to Windows Terminal, but now Microsoft has released two key releases, both with huge changes and additions. On the stable side of things is Windows Terminal v1.9.1942.0, little changed since it was a preview build, but there is far more of note in version 1.10 (or Windows Terminal Preview v1.10.1933.0 for the completists out there).

In addition to the usual swathe of bug fixes, there is a new system of tray icons for quake mode, a new Command Palette drop down menu, various interface changes and much more. Another key change means that anyone running Windows 11 now needs to be using at least version 1.10 of Terminal.

In a change from previous builds, opening Terminal windows using Open Here will now open new tabs in the same directory, and the tab color picker's UI has been updated and refined. Anyone who mourned the loss of a UI for editing default settings for profiles will be pleased to see that it has now returned.

When quake mode is active, there's a new tray icon, and Terminal is now able to disable bold text in the renderer. But this is far from being all that has changed in this latest release.

The changelog for this release is quite lengthy as the Terminal Team has been hard at work:

Features ALPHA FEATURE We had to update the interface in Windows that allows Terminal to act as the default console host.

Due to the change, 1.10+ is required with Windows 22000.65 and above. We can now hand off WSL sessions, and Ctrl+C now works in handoff sessions (#10415)

We had to update the interface in Windows that allows Terminal to act as the default console host. Due to the change, 1.10+ is required with Windows 22000.65 and above. We've reintroduced the UI that allows you to edit default settings that apply to all profiles, as well as arrow

buttons that let you revert individual settings (#10588)

buttons that let you revert individual settings (#10588) You can now select a different default display language for Terminal in the Appearance settings (#10309) JSON field preferredLanguage

On the Actions page, you can now edit existing actions and add new ones (#10550) (#10220)

Terminal will now present a tray icon when the "Quake mode" window is in use (#10179)

The closeTab action has to close tabs by index via the index field (#10447) (thanks @ianjoneill )

) Screen reader users can now navigate the contents of the screen by attribute (color, font, underline...) (#10336)

Terminal will now render SGR 1 ("intensity") in glorious chonky bold (#10498) (#9201) (#10521) (thanks @skyline75489) Changes Terminal windows launched via "Open Here" will open new tabs in the same directory (#10546) (thanks @ianjoneill )

) The "quake mode" action is now named "Summon Quake window" instead of "Global summon something something window _quake" (#10641)

JSON settings: font options are now specified in a single "font": {} group in each Profile (#10433) Your settings will automatically migrate to the new format when you press Save.

We've promoted the Command Palette to the main dropdown menu to improve its discoverability (#10297) (thanks @KnapSac )

) The terminal tab color picker's UI is now much more refined, thanks to @gabrielconl (#10219)

(#10219) The opacity slider will now display a % sign like it should have to begin with (#10369) (thanks @chingucoding) Bug Fixes An accessibility issue that resulted in misshapen selection regions has been fixed (#10544)

Terminal will no longer minimize itself when targeted by a commandline application (#10389) ... or when you target it with -w (#10396)

We will no longer destroy commands using iterateOn when you press Save (#10373)

Nested commands now dismiss more reliably when using the command palette (#10392) (thanks @kovdu )

) We will not attempt to not un-toggle the command palette if you choose to toggle it while it is open (#10423) (thanks @kovdu )

) When we encounter a malformed fragment document, we will no longer fail to read any future fragment documents (#10601)

The action editor should now be more usable in Light theme (#10412)

"Open Windows Terminal Here" will now appear in your language (#10446)

Terminal will no longer exit unceremoniously when your startingDirectory cannot be found (#10263) We made a change to how starting directories are processed that may expose issues in your configuration. This change was made to improve launch performance and reliability.

A window that receives an incoming console application will now spring to the foreground (#10217) Performance During heavy output load, we will spend a lot less time ... formatting VT strings (#10426) (thanks @skyline75489 !) creating temporary string_views (#10471) (thanks @skyline75489 !) notifying an accessibility channel that has been disconnected (#10537) (#10569) emitting debugging information (#10533)

Reliability Terminal should crash less often when you are closing a tab (#10549)

We've fixed a crash in reloading the settings with the Settings page open (#10390)

An application setting the Terminal background should probably not crash it, huh? (#10357)

If our packaged fonts cannot be found, we will now be more robust and less likely to faceplant on launch (#10260)

The "default terminal" feature no longer causes crashes on OS versions where it is unavailable (#10238)

If we can't accept handoff ("default terminal") connections when we start, we'll no longer crash on launch (#10261)

The settings UI will no longer overflow its frame on launch/reload (#10619) (thanks @mimvdb )

) Terminal will try to do a better job recovering the profile you were looking at when the settings reload (#10618) (thanks @mimvdb )

) The "default terminal" dropdown has been fixed for High Contrast users (#10185) VT Support RIS will now reset mouse mode and encoding (#10602)

DECSET 12 (enable/disable cursor blink) is no longer ignored (#10589) WPF Control We've fixed an issue in the WPF control's 64-bit build that resulted in hilarious colors (#10486)

Windows Terminal Preview 1.10 is available to download from the Microsoft Store, as well as from the GitHub repository.