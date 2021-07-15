Get 'The Power of Virtual Distance: A Guide to Productivity and Happiness in the Age of Remote Work, 2nd Edition' ($24.00 value) for FREE

The Power of Virtual Distance, 2nd Edition is a must-read for leaders who want to understand the true and quantifiable costs of the virtual workplace. For the first time ever, readers can take the guesswork out of managing the virtual workforce by applying a mathematical approach derived from the extensive Virtual Distance data set: The Virtual Distance Ratio.

The Virtual Distance Ratio can precisely pinpoint the particular impacts of Virtual Distance on the organization’s critical success factors. Beyond business metrics, Virtual Distance solutions also detail ways to restore meaningfulness and well-being into people’s experience of work, enhancing life lived in the Digital Age.

The Power of Virtual Distance reveals an updated set of data, including the first award-winning analysis, collected from an extended range of executives to individual contributors, that represent situations and solutions in more than 36 industries in 55 countries across the globe. Readers will get a “first look” at the data and its revelations on how to be less isolated and more integrated.

Helping managers globally, this book:

Offers new, real-world case studies and a chance for readers to participate in thought experiments to help with personal performance, group synergy and by extension, relationship dynamics of all kinds

Demonstrates (with statistically significant trend analyses) that Virtual Distance is growing at exponential rates in every corner of communities worldwide

Offers expert advice on how to manage the “unintended human consequences" of today’s digital technologies

The second edition of The Power of Virtual Distance is a valuable, one-of-a-kind resource for everyone -- from the C-suite to human resource professionals; from divisional leaders to project managers.

The Power of Virtual Distance , from Wiley, usually retails for $24, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 28, so act fast.