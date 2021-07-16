Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-forty-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft unveiled Windows 365, a cloud PC service that streams Windows 10 or Windows 11 systems to user devices (including Windows, Mac OS, Android and iOS systems). Windows 365 is only available for Enterprise customers.

Discounts this week

New Windows apps and games

Arc Studio

Arc Studio is a screenwriting software that is available as a free and pro version. Both versions support a core set of features, such as creating scripts and chapters, adding comments, or using the distraction-free writing environment.

The Pro version, available for $69 per year, currently offers more features, including support for inviting collaborators, custom formats, history and revision management, or an unlimited number of scripts.

Versefy - Lyrics finder



Versefy - Lyrics finder retrieves and displays lyrics of songs that you play in Spotify, Tidal, VLC Media Player, foobar2000 or Winamp.

It uses several lyrics databases for that, including Musixmatch and Genius. The app detects the song that is playing in the supported application automatically, looks it up online in the databases that it supports to display the lyrics in its interface.

Notable updates

8GadgetPack 34.0 brings back gadgets to the Windows desktop. Latest version comes with an updated weather widget and crash fixes.