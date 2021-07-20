Enabling an intelligent planet through IoT automation

Automation made possible by the Internet of Things (IoT) provides the framework and infrastructure necessary for the creation of an intelligent planet. Technologies such as smart sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and edge computing are enabling advances in many diverse industries and areas of modern society. These technologies and the systems they produce promise to transform the way we live and work as the 21st century progresses.

We are going to look at what constitutes an intelligent planet, where the world stands in its development and how the technology that drives and fuels an intelligent planet will evolve in the near future.

What is an Intelligent Planet?

Certain characteristics define an intelligent planet. Essentially the term refers to the possibilities achievable through the interconnectedness of billions of network-attached devices that have been infused with a high degree of intelligence. The intelligence afforded these devices by AI, ML and edge computing allow them to make effective and autonomous decisions in a wide variety of settings.

The miniaturization of digital devices has enabled them to be used in items previously beyond the scope of computerized systems. Combined with the power of AI and ML, these devices are making their appearance in objects as diversified as automobiles, home appliances, power grids and traffic systems. They can radically change the processes and procedures involved in virtually every aspect of modern life.

The use of intelligent technology can improve the efficiency, productivity and quality of everything from apartment complexes to cities. Fully implementing and enjoying the benefits of an intelligent planet requires a profound shift in how we think and work. Challenges may have to be conquered through introducing intelligent planet technology to some traditional industries that are reluctant to change the way they conduct business.

Current Intelligent Planet Implementations

There are many instances of intelligent planet technology being used to solve problems today. In some cases, they have been completely transformed by the advantages provided by new technology. Following are some examples of the current ways smart technology is being used.

Intelligent factories -- The use of cameras and sensors allows robots and autonomous devices to perform many tasks in the manufacturing sector. Intelligent assembly lines can be more productive than traditional methods of producing goods. They can also be used to engage in activities deemed too dangerous for humans, thereby improving employee safety. An intelligent factory improves the ability to proactively perform maintenance before components wear out by having them in direct contact with an autonomous management system that monitors their status.

Intelligent warehouses -- Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are mobile robots that follow wired pathways or are controlled through vision and lasers. They have become an essential part of large warehouse facilities to perform tasks such as filling orders, moving equipment and monitoring inventory. Smart robots can ensure that inventory levels are maintained and report on ways to improve warehouse efficiency.

Smart cities -- The use of embedded IoT and smart technologies has enabled cities to address the needs of their citizens more seamlessly. High-resolution cameras and sensors are being used to provide informative weather alerts, control traffic, collect tolls autonomously and monitor environmental conditions such as air quality.

Healthcare -- The field of healthcare is also experiencing benefits from the use of IoT and smart technology. AI-enabled robots are helping doctors perform complex surgeries. Smart monitors are tracking the status of patients and responding immediately when issues are discovered. Individuals can be monitored from their homes to make more efficient use of hospital space and contribute to a better patient experience.

Smart homes and apartments -- IoT automation is being used to reduce the costs of heating, cooling and lighting living spaces with smart monitors and appliances. This can save a tremendous amount of money as well as contributing to a lessening of harmful greenhouse gases.

Future Development Toward a More Intelligent Planet

The world is still in its infancy regarding the use of intelligent technology. While many advances have been made as evidenced by the last section of this article, society is just scratching the surface of potential in IoT automation. Following are just a few of the developments we can expect to see in the coming years.

Fully autonomous vehicles are on the horizon but will take some time to become commonplace. Current vehicle autonomy is at about level three on a scale of zero to five, with full automation being achieved at level five. Further development of automated vision and driving systems will need to work in tandem with improving roads to better handle autonomous vehicles.

Increased investment by planners and governments will expand the use of smart technologies to encompass more of our cities and towns. Issues such as privacy concerns over data collection need to be addressed with viable legislation to allay any fears of the misuse of information if smart cities are to be fully implemented. As cities expand their use of intelligent automation, the possibility of eliminating traffic congestion and proactively performing infrastructure maintenance will improve the overall quality of life.

Smart systems in business and industry will contribute to an overall reduction in prices through improved product quality and fewer customer complaints and returns. Intelligent agricultural systems will enable more efficient food production to feed the world’s growing population.

Intelligent automation will continue to become more pervasive in all aspects of our lives. It may necessitate a societal change in attitude to trust the technology behind the automated processes. As we all become more comfortable with the advantages of intelligent automation, the benefits will continue to accrue, resulting in a more efficient world in which we allow technology to improve our existence.

Photo Credit: Chesky/Shutterstock

An 18-year veteran at Advantech -- a leading global manufacturer of embedded, automated and ruggedized computing products, services and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions -- Charlie Wu serves as a product manager providing expert insight across an array of IoT vertical markets. His extensive industry know-how has helped him successfully manage every phase of the product line for offerings including Panel PCs, Medical PCs, embedded computing boards, IoT solutions and beyond -- pushing the boundaries for innovative product concepts.