Microsoft will continue to issue 'C release' patch previews for Windows 11

No Comments
Laptop running Windows 11

Keeping Windows up-to-date has always been important, from a security point of view. While patches and updates can be released at any time they are needed, Microsoft uses the monthly Patch Tuesday to roll out updates on a regular basis -- so-called 'B releases'.

With Windows 10, the company has long-issued previews of these updates in the form of 'C releases'. Now Microsoft has confirmed that this is something that will continue with Windows 11.

See also:

Advertisement

The purpose of C releases is to give IT admins the chance to "internally validate releases ahead of the following month’s "B" release" -- although it is also something that non-admins can take advantage of if they would like to try out a new feature or non-security fix ahead of schedule.

News of the continuing availability of these preview releases came in a post on the Windows IT Pro blog by Chris Morrissey. Microsoft has also updated its documentation to make it clear that the "B" and "C" releases for monthly quality updates will apply to Windows 11 just as they have to Windows 10.

Although it would have been strange for Microsoft to change the way updates are released for Windows 11, it is good to have confirmation that things will continue as they have done. However, system administrators and ordinary users alike will no doubt be hoping that the launch of the latest version of the operating system leads to an improvement in the quality of Windows updates, following a spate of problematic patches from Microsoft over the past year or more.

Image credit: sdx15 / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

IT leaders think remote workers are more at risk but struggle to protect them

Amazon denies cryptocurrency rumors, and Bitcoin drops in value

Microsoft will continue to issue 'C release' patch previews for Windows 11

Torrent site YTS loses control of its domain

Now you can block spam file sharing on Google Drive

Logitech launches LINE FRIENDS Bluetooth Mouse and Keyboard Combo

Live video commerce: China leads the way, the US catching up fast

Most Commented Stories

Kaspersky warns about the potential dangers of downloading Windows 11

19 Comments

Microsoft backtracks on dark mode; Windows 11 will ship in light mode by default

18 Comments

Windows 11's moving Start button messes with muscle memory and more

16 Comments

Microsoft brings Teams integration to Windows 11

15 Comments

Microsoft waxes lyrical about Windows 11's sleek new context menu and share dialog

13 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.