Microsoft releases KB5005392 and KB5005394 emergency patches for Windows printer and scanner problems

There have been a spate of problems with printing in Windows recently, including issues introduced by updates from Microsoft.

The most recent problems came for people who installed updates released this Patch Tuesday. Some found they were unable to print or scan after installing the updates, and now Microsoft has released a couple of out-of-band patches -- KB5005394 for Windows 10 and KB5005392 for Windows 7.

The company says that the problem occurs "on devices that do not comply with a certain specification and use smart card authentication". It adds that the patches update "an issue that might prevent printers, scanners, and multifunction devices from working".

For both the KB5005392 and KB5005394 updates, Microsoft says:

Addresses an issue with devices that do not comply with section 3.2.1 of the RFC 4556 specification. Noncompliant printers, scanners, and multifunction devices might not work when you use smart card authentication (PIV). This issue occurs after you install the July 13, 2021 update on domain controllers (DC) in your environment. For more information, see KB5005408.

The updates can be downloaded via the Microsoft Update Catalog. KB5005392 is available here, and KB5005394 is available here.

