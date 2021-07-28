Microsoft releases KB5005392 and KB5005394 emergency patches for Windows printer and scanner problems

No Comments
Microsoft headquarters

There have been a spate of problems with printing in Windows recently, including issues introduced by updates from Microsoft.

The most recent problems came for people who installed updates released this Patch Tuesday. Some found they were unable to print or scan after installing the updates, and now Microsoft has released a couple of out-of-band patches -- KB5005394 for Windows 10 and KB5005392 for Windows 7.

See also:

Advertisement

The company says that the problem occurs "on devices that do not comply with a certain specification and use smart card authentication". It adds that the patches update "an issue that might prevent printers, scanners, and multifunction devices from working".

For both the KB5005392 and KB5005394 updates, Microsoft says:

Addresses an issue with devices that do not comply with section 3.2.1 of the RFC 4556 specification. Noncompliant printers, scanners, and multifunction devices might not work when you use smart card authentication (PIV). This issue occurs after you install the July 13, 2021 update on domain controllers (DC) in your environment. For more information, see KB5005408.

The updates can be downloaded via the Microsoft Update Catalog. KB5005392 is available here, and KB5005394 is available here.

Image credit: JeanLucIchard / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Parallels Toolbox 5.0 adds new barcode, text conversion and image recognition tools to its roster

Windows 11 already accounts for more Windows installations than you might expect

Recycle your old Raspberry Pi for free, and get money off a new one

Cloud migration shows no signs of slowing down

Microsoft releases KB5005392 and KB5005394 emergency patches for Windows printer and scanner problems

Microsoft says it will not be possible to bypass Windows 11 system requirements

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor uses Mini LED display technology

Most Commented Stories

Kaspersky warns about the potential dangers of downloading Windows 11

20 Comments

Microsoft backtracks on dark mode; Windows 11 will ship in light mode by default

18 Comments

Windows 11's moving Start button messes with muscle memory and more

17 Comments

Yet another Windows update is causing yet more printer problems

13 Comments

Security: 2FA adoption is incredibly low with Twitter users

8 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.