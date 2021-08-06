Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-fifty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system will block Potentially Unwanted Applications by default now, if Windows Defender is used as the security software.

Microsoft is working on a Super Duper Secure Mode for Microsoft Edge.

New Windows apps

Construct 3

Construct 3 is a game creation application that uses a building block approach using drag and drop similarly to how Scratch works.

It comes with game demos, templates, guides and examples to get you started.

Cricut Design Space Unlimited Projects ($18.99)

Cricut Design Space Unlimited Projects includes a large list of Cricut Design Space projects, which can be directly imported to design space and cut using machines.

It features more than 50,000 projects sorted into 20 categories at the time of writing.

Files v2

Files is a file manager for Windows that supports tabs, different layouts and more. The developer is running a Files v2 beta test currently. The new version matches the look and feel of Microsoft's upcoming operating system Windows 11.

If you are interested in testing the new version, you may sign up here for it.

Notable updates

MSMG Toolkit 11.7 introduces support for Windows 10 version 21H2 and Windows 11.

PowerToys 0.43.0 released with lots of fixes and (a bit of Telemetry)

Telegram Messenger update brings group video calls with up to 1000 people watching.