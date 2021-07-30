Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-forty-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft revealed this week that future Windows Server releases will all be Long-Term Service Channel releases. All releases will be supported for 10 years, with 5-years of mainstream updates and 5-years of extended support updates.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps

Copy Photo & Video from GoPro

A new official tool by GoPro to copy media from digital cameras to Windows PCs. The tool preloads media thumbnails quickly and includes options to select media to import.

It has an easy to use interface and uses the native Windows API to import the files.

Registry Explorer

RegExp, short for Registry Explorer, is a new open source Registry editor for Windows. The program is available as a beta right now.

RegExp may replace the built-in Registry editor on Windows devices. It supports features that the built-in tool does not support, including a "find all" search function, improved copy/paste operations, list view sorting by all columns, last write time and number of key/values for keys, improved hex editor, and undo/redo functionality.

Notable updates

Rufus 3.15 Beta, a program to create bootable media, introduces support for the vtsi format.

