Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.132 with Chat from Microsoft Teams

As we inch ever nearer to the release of Windows 11, Microsoft is making its Insider builds for that OS more widely available. Case in point being Build 22000.132 which is being made to everyone in the Dev and Beta Channels.

With this build, Chat from Microsoft Teams is now available for Insiders in the Beta Channel, and one-to-one and group audio and video calling is starting to roll out too.

In addition to that, the new Snipping Tool, updated Calculator app, and updated Mail and Calendar apps are rolling out to the Dev Channel.

Microsoft is also rolling out a Store refresh (version 22108.1401.0) to those in the Beta Channel. This includes auto-scrolling on Spotlight, new gaming product detail page design, and the new Ratings and Reviews dialog.

Fixes in this build include:

Search: Did some work to address a scenario where the recent searches list displayed when hovering over the Search icon in the Taskbar was unexpectedly blank.

Widgets: Fixed the issue where launching links from the widgets board wasn’t always invoking apps to the foreground. Clicking the widgets icon in the Taskbar should open it on the correct monitor now.

Windows Sandbox: The Taskbar (Explorer.exe) should no longer repeatedly crash inside of Windows Sandbox.

Other: Addressed an issue leading to some Insiders experiencing a bug check when attempting to roll back in the previous flight. Mitigated an issue that was making certain games go unresponsive after pressing the Enter key. Fixed an issue where the "location in use" indicator icon wasn’t showing up in the Taskbar when it should have been.



Known issues include: