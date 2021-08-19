Microsoft gives a glimpse of Windows 11's revamped Paint app, complete with dark mode

No Comments
Windows 11 Paint

It is almost too easy to joke about the Paint app that has been included with Windows since time immemorial. Sure, it's basic when compared to… well, just about anything really... but it's a tool that people love regardless.

With the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft is giving Paint a much-needed overhaul and Panos Panay has given a sneaky peak at what we can expect from the redesigned app. As ever, it's Windows Insiders who will get first dibs, but for now, a quick video will have to suffice.

Advertisement

See also:

Microsoft's chief product officer has given us our first look at the "beautifully redesigned" Paint app in a short video that invites you to "brush up your creative side".

The video highlights Paint's new Fluent design as well as a new layout for the toolbar. For fans of apps with dark mode, this is also present.

Check out the new look in the video Panay shared on Twitter:

The response on Twitter has been mixed, and there is currently no word on just how long it will be before Insiders can try out the new Paint for themselves.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Get 'Security Fundamentals' ($24.00 value) FREE for a limited time

Ransomware attacks are now the second most commonly reported security incident

Microsoft gives a glimpse of Windows 11's revamped Paint app, complete with dark mode

Container security and compliance remains a challenge as deployment speeds ahead

How to change Windows 11's default web browser after Microsoft made it crazily difficult

Why big data warehousing is the next frontier for boosting CX

6 developments in autonomous tech, coming soon

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft claims Windows 11's visual effects do not reduce performance

18 Comments

Microsoft offers workaround, but no fix, for yet another Windows print spooler security vulnerability

13 Comments

Retro wiring an old house for internet and home theater

13 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.132 with Chat from Microsoft Teams

13 Comments

Zorin OS 16 is the Windows 11-like Linux distribution Microsoft doesn't want you to know about

10 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.