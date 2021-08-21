Microsoft quietly releases Windows Server 2022 with up to a decade of support

No Comments
Microsoft headquarters

When it comes to operating systems from Microsoft, the focus is very much on the launch of Windows 11 later this year. But this is not the only OS to come out of Redmond.

The company has just released Windows Server 2022, LTSC (Long Term Servicing Channel) edition which has support for five years as standard, and a decade of extended support. Microsoft has in fact released, with very little in the way of trumpeting, three editions of this latest version of Windows Server -- Standard, Datacenter and Datacenter: Azure Edition.

See also:

Advertisement

Despite being very close to Windows 11 in terms of launch date, Windows Server 2022 is billed as version 21H2 like Windows 10 -- and there is a Windows 10-style Start menu as a result of this.

New features in Windows Server 2022 included nested virtualization on AMD processors (rather than just Intel as before), DNS-over-HTTPS, and strong encryption for SMB. The Azure edition of the operating system featuring hotpatching support, meaning updates can be installed without the need for a restart.

Anyone opting for regular length support can continue to enjoy servicing until mid-October 2026, while anyone opting for extended support has an end date of mid-October 2031 (as per the lifecycle documentation).

You can find out more about Windows Server 2022 here, and download a 180 day evaluation version here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft quietly releases Windows Server 2022 with up to a decade of support

Student deal alert: Kubuntu Focus XE Linux laptop gets huge back-to-school price cut

Why cloud adoption requires an organization-wide culture change

Einstein's Fridge: Who knew the history of thermodynamics was so much like high school?

How Artificial Intelligence is set to revolutionize industries

Value of personal data increases 1,800 percent in 20 years

Best Windows apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft offers workaround, but no fix, for yet another Windows print spooler security vulnerability

13 Comments

Retro wiring an old house for internet and home theater

13 Comments

How to change Windows 11's default web browser after Microsoft made it crazily difficult

11 Comments

Zorin OS 16 is the Windows 11-like Linux distribution Microsoft doesn't want you to know about

11 Comments

How to hide the Recommended panel in the Windows 11 Start menu

7 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.