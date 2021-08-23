Microsoft warns that Windows 11 is about to get buggy and unstable

The official launch of Windows 11 is just two months away, but Microsoft is not done with tweaking and testing the operating system yet. Windows Insiders have already been treated to a number of increasingly interesting preview builds, and these have proved to be surprisingly stable.

But this is about to change. As development of Windows 11 ramps up ahead of the October launch, Microsoft has issued a warning that future builds are likely to be less stable -- at least for people who are part of the Dev channel.

Italian site HTNovo shared news of an email that Microsoft has sent out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. The message strongly suggests that all but those with the strongest of stomachs should switch to the Beta channel as the going is get a little hairy.

The email reads: "Hi Windows Insider, Windows 11 Insider Preview Builds are now available in both the Dev Channel and the Beta Channel. Now is the perfect time to reevaluate what flighting channel is right for you".

The message continues:

Based on our data, you have a PC that is currently configured for flighting Windows 11 Insider Preview Build in the Dev Channel. We will soon be flighting early development builds in the Dev Channel. These builds may be less stable and won't align with the version of Windows 11 expected to be available to the general public later this year.

The email concludes by saying: "If you would like to experience more reliable Windows 11 Insider Preview Builds tied to the upcoming release, please move your device to the Beta Channel through the Windows Insider Program Settings".

Microsoft points out that for anyone who is happy to received more buggy dev builds, no action is needed.