PNY launches low-profile XLR8 desktop memory for PC gamers

For those of you that build your own desktop computers, you know that the brands you choose matter. For instance, if you opt for an unknown company for your RAM, power supply, or storage, there is a very good chance you will run into problems. This is why I always recommend sticking with reputable brands -- saving a few bucks is never worth it if you end up troubleshooting crashes.

PNY is a company that has been around for a long time, and its products are generally very reliable. Today, PNY launches new memory under its popular "XLR8" gaming brand. Available in 2666MHz, 3200MHz, and 3600MHz speeds, this RAM is notable for being low-profile despite the inclusion of heat-spreaders. In other words, if your gaming PC build is tight for space and can't accommodate taller sticks, this low-profile option could prove to be wonderful.

"Large heat spreaders offer improved thermal performance but fitment, especially in small-formfactor systems, can be an issue. The XLR8 Gaming Low Profile memory offer the greatest amount of headroom of all the overclocked memory in the lineup, with modules measuring in at just 32 millimeters tall. This new form factor provides broad compatibility with a wide range of system type," says PNY.

The company further says, "Extreme performance is made easy across the lineup with Intel XMP 2.0 compatibility, making XLR8 Gaming DDR4 Low Profile Desktop Memory the ideal choice for PC enthusiasts and gamers. Rather than directly overclocking through complex BIOS settings, users can take advantage of the effortless overclocking abilities of XMP 2.0."

PNY shares specifications below.

Module Height: 32mm

Cooling: Integrated aluminum heat spreader

Frequency: 2666MHz (PC4-21300), CAS: 16, Voltage: 1.2V

Frequency: 3200MHz (PC4-25600), CAS: 16, Voltage: 1.35V

Frequency: 3600MHz (PC4-28800), CAS: 18, Voltage: 1.35V

According to PNY, the XLR8 low-profile XLR8 desktop memory should be available starting today. However, I have not been able to find any store selling it yet. The company lists Amazon and Best Buy as retailers, but neither of them has this particular kit in stock. The RAM should hopefully be available here very soon.

