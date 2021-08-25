How to pre-order Microsoft's Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Halo Infinite Xbox Series X

If you are an Xbox fan, there's a good chance you already own one of Microsoft's newest game consoles. Whether it is Xbox Series S or X, both gaming systems play the same games, but the latter is more powerful than the former. With all of that said, the latest Xbox consoles can still be hard to buy due to low supply and high demand. The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely contributed to this.

For those of you that still don't have one of the latest consoles, today, Microsoft unveils an insanely cool new variant of the Xbox Series X. To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the much-respected Halo franchise, the Windows 11-maker announces a new Limited Edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X ($549.99) will launch on November 15. It comes with a digital copy of the upcoming Halo Infinite game. In addition, the company is selling a Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 controller ($199.99). While pre-orders have largely sold out already, you can still score a Halo Infinite Xbox Series X pre-order today.

"This design was inspired by the expansive Halo universe and is wrapped with dark metallic paneling accented by iridium gold. Above the armor there is a custom star pattern as seen from the surface of Zeta Halo that extends to the top of the console and onto the fan. Below the stars, the top vent is accented in Cortana-themed blue. To top it off, the console powers on and off with custom Halo-themed sounds. The controller included in the bundle features a matching design on the front, an iridium gold 20-year mark on the back, as well as side-and-back grips to accommodate all play styles," says Bree Adams, Global Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft.

Adams further says, "Ready for any mission with a custom design inspired by the Master Chief’s iconic armor, this controller features a battle-worn, matte metallic green with an iridium gold D-pad and comes with an arsenal of swappable components and a custom carrying case emblazoned with the iconic UNSC insignia. For that Spartan-like precision, use the custom thumbstick tension adjustment tool that you can even wear like a dog-tag so you’re always ready to fine-tune your combat experience. When you’re not using your controller, keep it powered up on the laser-etched charging dock or with the custom charging cable."

In addition to the console and controller, there are some special accessories on the way too. For instance, Razer has created the limited Kaira Pro headset for Xbox. Meanwhile, Seagate will be offering the Halo Infinite Special Edition Game Drive -- a USB storage drive that is designed specifically for Xbox. While pricing and availability for Razer's special headset is not yet known, the Seagate external hard drive will launch in October for $99.99 (2TB) and $159.99 (5TB).

So, with pre-orders for the Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Halo Infinite Xbox Series X sold out at Microsoft and Target already, how can you still score one? Well, according to Cnet, Walmart will begin taking pre-orders here tonight at 8:30pm ET. In other words, you will need to act fast!