Hybrid working is here to stay but security remains a challenge

A majority of companies are moving to a long-term hybrid workplace approach according to a new study from Entrust.

The survey of 1,500 business leaders and 1,500 general employees across 10 countries shows 80 percent of leaders and 75 percent of employees say their company is currently using a hybrid model, or is fully remote and considering a hybrid work approach.

It's not all roses though, 54 percent of employees report up to six instances of lost productivity due to network access issues and leaders cite home internet security (21 percent) and leakage of sensitive company data (20 percent) among their top security challenges.

There seems to be a communication gap too as data security is a priority for leaders, with 81 percent saying their company has offered employees training on it, yet only 61 percent of employees say their company offers this training.

"With the uncertainties of the last year and a half, many organizations are well-adapted to remote work. With leaders planning the future state of their workplace models, we wanted to ask how they are adapting security and identity for the hybrid workplace: how are leaders and employees prepared to protect data and sensitive information? How will office security evolve? Will adapting to hybrid workplaces multiply vulnerabilities…or will enterprises choose smart security strategies to enable employees wherever they work?" says Anudeep Parhar, Chief Information Officer at Entrust. "With the study overwhelmingly indicating the desire of 91 percent of employees to work in a hybrid model moving forward, this data study provides businesses insight about how to democratize work from anywhere and incorporate security practices into their hybrid approach by working with companies like Entrust to implement solutions such as passwordless and biometric authentication, mobile identity verification and more."

You can read more in the full report on the Entrust site.

Image credit: AndrewLozovyi/depositphotos.com

