New platform offers secure cloud data integration

As enterprises continue to migrate data to the cloud they need to ensure that sensitive information is properly protected.

Automated data integration specialist Fivetran is launching a platform that offers a set of key security-related features, allowing companies to create a more secure modern data stack that meets internal and regulatory requirements.

Called Fivetran Business Critical, it provides management of regulatory and security requirements, including HIPAA compatibility and PCI DSS Level 1 validation. This allows enterprises within the healthcare, retail, finance and eCommerce industries to meet industry data security and privacy requirements.

"Companies across industries continue to turn to Fivetran for quick, reliable access to their data," says Fraser Harris, vice president of product at Fivetran. "Data security is a crucial piece of that reliability and increasingly critical as more enterprises fully migrate to the cloud. We're proud to offer Fivetran Business Critical to help our customers keep their data protected and manage a myriad of security requirements, while reducing the complexity of their modern data stack."

Fivetran Business Critical provides an end-to-end, fully managed and secure data integration platform for enterprises and customers of Snowflake and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Features include Private networking with AWS PrivateLink, secure migration, customer-managed encryption keys, and support for region and data residency requirements. As well as boosting security, Business Critical can improve performance and deliver cost benefits by simplifying the enterprise data and analytics stack, reducing latency, and eliminating some data egress charges.

