Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the Windows 11 device of your dreams

Tom Warren over at The Verge really hates Windows 11, proclaiming he won't be upgrading to Microsoft's upcoming operating system. Why? He has several reasons, such as his inability to easily locate the date and time when using multiple monitors. Oh well. It is his loss, as Windows 11 is really good. In fact, it is definitely the best version of Windows ever.

Despite Warren's apparent hatred of Windows 11, today, he shares some leaked information about the upcoming Surface Pro 8. Sadly, Microsoft's big announcement is due in just a few days, meaning The Verge and other leakers (such as the one it sources) have largely ruined the big reveal. Warren's actions are arguably a huge sign of disrespect to Microsoft's Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay. Sigh. Thankfully, the leaked information signals a very exciting Surface tablet is on the way.

According to The Verge, Surface Pro 8 will have thinner bezels, a 13-inch 120Hz display, 11th-gen Intel Core processors, and dual Thunderbolt ports. While all of those specifications are exciting, I am more intrigued by the two Thunderbolt ports. The inclusion of Thunderbolt means the Surface Pro 8 will be compatible with high-end docks and external GPUs. Sadly, USB-A seems to be cut entirely, meaning you will need a dongle for accessories that use it.

Upgraders should be giddy about the apparent use of replaceable solid state drives in the Surface Pro 8. This means you can easily upgrade or service an SSD when needed. This will help keep tablets out of landfills, as the Surface Pro 8 won't become garbage if (when) the SSD fails. Soldered SSDs as found in prior Surface Pro models were terrible for repairability.

Unfortunately, pricing and availability are not yet known, but more will be revealed on September 22. One thing is for sure, however -- if this leaked information is true, Microsoft Surface Pro 8 will absolutely be the Windows 11 device you have been dreaming of.

Image credit: Cookie Studio / Shutterstock