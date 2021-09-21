Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office 2022 is now available and we have Essentials for 20% less with our fabulous deal!

Acronis True Image is no more. Actually, that’s not strictly true. Acronis True Image has changed its name to one that more accurately reflects the features it offers in 2021. Please welcome on to the stage, Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office 26.0 for Windows and Mac.

As major unveilings go, it’s a bit of a damp squib. Aside from the name and bump up to version 26.0, there’s no major changes from its previous incarnation, Acronis True Image 2021. But what there is still impresses: a comprehensive backup suite augmented with extensive protection against a range of online threats from malware to ransomware.

In terms of its core capabilities, Acronis offers the complete gamut of backup options, from individual files to complete drive imaging (with smart incremental and differential options to encourage daily backups without filling your storage), active disk cloning for migrating to faster or bigger hard drives, and support on higher-paid tiers for cloud-hosted backups to give you access to your files from anywhere on any device.

There’s also an Archive option for offloading larger files to the cloud, a Sync tool that works with two PCs with Acronis installed and a host of additional disk-related tools, including system clean-up and drive-scrubbing tools, plus Acronis Secure Zone (an encrypted partition for storing sensitive files), and Acronis Universal Restore (a tool for migrating all your apps, documents and settings to a new PC).

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office is simple to use -- a user-friendly frontend packed with lots of wizards and step-by-step guides, with plenty of advanced tuning available to those who want full control over their system.

The app comes in three different tiers: the entry-level Essentials package (MSRP $49.99 a year) provides you with all the backup tools and a secondary layer of protection (basically security against ransomware and illicit cryptomining) to accompany existing security. No cloud storage is provided, leaving you the option of backing up to local disks, network attached storage or remote destinations via FTP.

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office offers protection against a range of online threats too

Upgrade to Advanced (MSRP $89.99 per year), and you get full cyber protection, plus 500GB cloud storage with Acronis and support for Microsoft 365 backups, along with free upgrades to the latest version. Finally, the top-tier product -- Premium, MSRP $124.99 per year -- provides 1TB of cloud storage (which can be expanded up to a maximum 5TB) along with priority support.

You can download a fully functional trial of Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office 26.0 for both Windows and Mac. If you like what you see, then save yourself a bundle with our special deal on a one-device, one-year Essentials license: just $39.99, saving you 20 percent on the MSRP.