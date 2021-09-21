First half DDoS attacks up 11 percent over last year

No Comments
DDoS attack

In the first half of 2021, cybercriminals launched approximately 5.4 million DDoS attacks, representing an 11 percent increase over the same period in 2020.

The latest threat intelligence report from NETSCOUT shows that in the first half of the year cybercriminals weaponized and exploited seven new reflection/amplification DDoS attack vectors putting organizations at greater risk.

The increase in attack vectors also triggered an increase in multi-vector DDoS attacks with a record-setting 31 attack vectors deployed in a single attack against one organization.

Advertisement

By customizing their strategies cybercriminals have evolved their attack efforts to bypass cloud-based and on-premise static DDoS defences to target commercial banks and credit card processors.

The largest DDoS attack of the period, against a German ISP, was 1.5 Tbps, representing a year-on-year increase of 169 percent. DDoS is also being used in conjunction with ransomware, as extortionists are adding DDoS to their attack plans to ratchet up the pressure on victims and increase stress on security teams.

"Cybercriminals are making front-page news launching an unprecedented number of DDoS attacks to take advantage of the pandemic's remote work shift by undermining vital components of the connectivity supply chain," says Richard Hummel, threat intelligence lead at NETSCOUT. "Ransomware gangs added triple-extortion DDoS tactics to their repertoire. Simultaneously, the Fancy Lazarus DDoS extortion campaign kicked into high gear threatening organizations in multiple industries with a focus on ISPs and specifically their authoritative DNS servers."

You can find out more and get the full report on the NETSCOUT site.

Image credit: stevanovcigor/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

You will need to download many of Windows 11's 'pre-installed' apps in order to use them

First half DDoS attacks up 11 percent over last year

Check if your PC is Windows 11-compatible with Microsoft's updated PC Health Check app

Ubuntu Linux 21.10 'Impish Indri' official wallpapers now available for download

This Ubuntu Linux version of 'Windows 11' is available to install now

September is for raising awareness of insider threats

Why quantum computing is a security threat and how to defend against it [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Run Windows 11 in VirtualBox? Nope!

23 Comments

Now everyone can make their Microsoft account passwordless

20 Comments

Microsoft is launching Office 2021 on the same day as Windows 11 for subscription haters

16 Comments

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the Windows 11 device of your dreams

10 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22458 with new Start menu sign-in options

9 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.