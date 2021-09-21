The fall back-to-school tech most worth your money in 2021

The past year or two have been chaotic for parents and students alike due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Transitioning from traditional, in-person learning to a hybrid or fully remote learning environment proved challenging for many students.

As we enter the latter half of 2021 and begin a new school year, it’s critical to see this moment as a fresh start -- and with a fresh start comes new technology! Students will need the latest and greatest tech to get them through the school year. Whether it’s a new pair of headphones or a snazzy new laptop, consider the six items listed below during your back-to-school shopping experience.

1. JanSport Big Student Backpack -- $48

Every student needs a reliable backpack to store binders, textbooks, and laptops. There’s nothing more frustrating than stuffing papers in your bag only to find them ripped or crumpled. JanSport’s Big Student Backpack is made with recycled materials and comes with two spacious compartments.

It also has a water bottle holder, a padded 15" laptop compartment, and three front zippered pockets. It comes in multiple colors and fabrics, and its S-curve shoulder straps make for all-day comfort. All of its features are perfect for any student, from elementary school to college.

2. Logitech C270 HD Web Camera -- $24.99

Many students had to get used to attending virtual classes, and they’ll need a dependable and durable computer webcam. The Logitech C270 has a noise-reducing mic, HD light correction, and captures resolutions up to 1280 x 720 pixels.

It’s compatible with current Microsoft and Apple operating systems and works with FaceTime, Skype, Zoom, Google Meet, and Webex. The webcam shows you at your best so you can still have meaningful conversations with teachers and classmates.

3. Apple Macbook Air -- $1,149

With a stunning retina display and all-day battery life, every student can benefit from using an Apple Macbook Air. While there are different Macbook choices, it’s critical to have a lightweight yet durable laptop for homework, essays, and other assignments.

Apple usually runs a discount during the back-to-school season, and this year the deal ends on September 27. Depending on the model of Macbook you purchase, you could receive a complimentary pair of AirPods and 20 percent off AppleCare.

4. SAT Prep Courses -- As low as $299

All high school students dread taking the SAT, but it’s critical to score high when applying to college or university. Students who struggle taking tests or want to ensure they succeed on the SAT should consider taking one of these courses.

There are plenty of pricing options for these courses, and each one comes with its own features.

5. Intelli PowerHub Wireless Charging Station -- $59.99

Keeping all of your latest tech charged is critical as a student. Consider purchasing an Intelli PowerHub charging station to do just that! The charging station features three USB ports, two power outlets, and a built-in 5-foot extension cord. You can place the station on your nightstand or desk at home.

Users can charge up to four devices at once, including wireless charging for compatible devices. This station serves as an all-in-one alternative to traditional charging cords and bricks.

6. Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook -- $20.70

Who guessed that a reusable notebook would hit the market? The Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook is perfect for students who want to digitize their notes from class and refer back to them on a device. To reuse it, all it takes is a damp cloth, which is included with your purchase.

This smart notebook can last a young student through all of their academic years, so no more wasting paper or notebooks any longer.

Make It a Productive Time of the Year

Be sure to consider buying some of the products listed above if you’re looking to have the latest tech for the back-to-school season. Each product is versatile and can be used by students at any grade level, especially in hybrid learning environments.

As students get on the school bus and head back to class this year, they must have useful technology to help them succeed. School can be challenging, but these products make school life a little bit easier.

Photo Credit: antoniodiaz/Shutterstock

Devin Partida writes about AI, apps and technology at ReHack.com, where she is Editor-in-Chief