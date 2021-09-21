Turtle Beach unveils Skyline USB mic from Neat Microphones

If you want to be a world-famous YouTube creator or Twitch streamer, you have to have a great personality and a way to stand out in the crowd. For most people, it will never become more than a hobby -- getting rich from these platforms is rarified air.

With all of that said, and with personality and gimmick aside, you really need good hardware too. For instance, if I discover an interesting streamer on Twitch, I won't bother subscribing if it's difficult to hear them speak -- a good microphone is essential. And no, quality gear doesn't have to break the bank. For instance, today, Turtle Beach unveils the latest product from its Neat Microphones subsidiary. Called "Skyline," it is an affordable USB mic with an elegant design.

"Uptown, downtown -- anywhere you want to be heard -- the Skyline takes your audio to new heights by offering outstanding versatility and incredible sound quality. Skyline’s high-resolution 24 bit/96 kHz audio starts by simply plugging it into the USB port on your PC or Mac. Skyline includes a USB-C to USB-A cable for easy connection to your computer. Once connected, colleagues, friends, and family will quickly note your improved voice clarity when you talk, and for those times you don’t want to be heard, Skyline features a large mute button for quick, easy silence," says Turtle Beach.

Skipper Wise, Neat Microphones Founder and Vice President at Turtle Beach explains, "It's abundantly clear that high-quality voice capture is critical in our lives today and will be just as important in the future. As the founder of the team that championed better microphones for the masses, it is great to have our first product with Turtle Beach be a mic designed to help the most people with their daily conferencing needs. Our team has worked tirelessly to make Skyline the right mic for a variety of everyday uses, and we’re proud to add it as the newest microphone to our list of renowned products that have come before it."

Turtle Beach shares specifications below.

Transducer Type: Permanently polarized condenser capsule

Permanently polarized condenser capsule Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Cardioid Sample Rate: 96 kHz

96 kHz Bit Depth: 24 bit

24 bit Maximum SPL: 122 dB SPL

122 dB SPL Product Weight: 6.3 oz / 179 gr

6.3 oz / 179 gr Product Dimensions: 7.75" x 4.75" x 2"

The Turtle Beach Skyline USB mic from Neat Microphones is competitively priced at only $69.99! Yup, it costs just a penny shy of 70 bucks. The microphone will be available for purchase here lin October.

