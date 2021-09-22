Divide between developer and security teams widens

No Comments

New research by Forrester for VMWare reveals a growing gulf between security and development teams.

Over half of developers surveyed (52.4 percent) say they feel that security policies stifle their innovation, and only 22 percent strongly agree that they understand which security policies they are expected to comply with.

Just one in three (38.4 percent) of developers report that they are thoroughly educated on the security procedures they are expected to execute.

Advertisement

Interestingly, 45.1 percent of development respondents say they are in security planning, but only 37.8 percent of security respondents say they involve development teams, which suggests developers are even less involved in security strategy planning than they think they are.

While 73 percent of respondents agree that their senior leadership focuses more on strengthening the relationship between development and security than it did two years ago, relationships are still strained. In fact, one in three (34 percent) decision makers report that their organizations' teams are not effectively collaborating.

"Our research shows that security needs a perception shift," says Rick McElroy, principal cybersecurity strategist at VMware. "Rather than be seen as the team that only swoops in to fix breaches and leaks, or who 'gets in the way' of innovation, security should be embedded across people, processes, and technologies. Security needs to be a team sport that works alongside IT and developers to ensure protection across clouds, apps and all digital infrastructure. We have to develop a culture where all teams have shared interests and common goals or metrics, and where they speak one language. There's overwhelming value to the business when IT, security, and developers are all part of the decision making, design, and execution."

Looking to the future 53 percent of respondents expect their security and development teams to be unified within three years. Also 42 percent expect security to become more embedded in the development process in that same period. There's recognition too that cross-team alignment helps businesses to reduce team silos (71 percent), create more secure applications (70 percent) and increase agility to adopt new workflows & technologies (66 percent).

The full report is available from the VMWare site.

Image credit: jorgenmac/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

All the new Surface devices Microsoft announced today

Divide between developer and security teams widens

Sustainability drives choice of cloud providers as businesses seek to go green

Ransomware dominates attacks and new malware targets Unix systems

Watch Microsoft's new Surface launch event today -- live

macOS has an unpatched Finder vulnerability that hackers can use to run arbitrary commands

Lithuanian government warns consumers not to buy new Chinese phones and to throw out old ones ASAP

Most Commented Stories

Run Windows 11 in VirtualBox? Nope!

24 Comments

Now everyone can make their Microsoft account passwordless

20 Comments

Microsoft is launching Office 2021 on the same day as Windows 11 for subscription haters

17 Comments

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the Windows 11 device of your dreams

13 Comments

You will need to download many of Windows 11's 'pre-installed' apps in order to use them

9 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.