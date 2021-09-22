Watch Microsoft's new Surface launch event today

1 Comment

Microsoft is holding an online launch event today, September 22, when it’s expected to unveil a number of new Surface devices, including tablets and laptops. It’s even rumored to be set to unveil a new Surface Duo 2.

Of course, there will be a heavy focus on Windows 11, as the new devices will come with that OS.

The event starts at 11am ET / 8am PT/ 4pm BST and there are a couple of ways you’ll be able to watch it.

One option will be tune in to the company’s Twitter account:

You’ll also be able to watch the livestream on its events page.

What are you hoping to see? Share your comments below.

