Watch Microsoft's new Surface launch event today
Microsoft is holding an online launch event today, September 22, when it’s expected to unveil a number of new Surface devices, including tablets and laptops. It’s even rumored to be set to unveil a new Surface Duo 2.
Of course, there will be a heavy focus on Windows 11, as the new devices will come with that OS.
The event starts at 11am ET / 8am PT/ 4pm BST and there are a couple of ways you’ll be able to watch it.
One option will be tune in to the company’s Twitter account:
You’ll also be able to watch the livestream on its events page.
What are you hoping to see? Share your comments below.