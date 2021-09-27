How to sign into Windows 11 automatically

Although there is a deal of sense in having to enter a password to access your computer, it's also a pain. Over the years, users have been gradually encouraged into creating and using a Microsoft Account to sign into Windows and other Microsoft software and services.

With Windows 11 the push has been even stronger, and this means that you have almost certainly password-protected your Windows login regardless of whether you share your computer with anyone else or not. If you've been looking for a way to sign into Windows 11 automatically, to have your password entered for you, here's what you need to know.

See also:

Advertisement

There are security considerations to enabling automatic sign-in, but it's really up to you weigh up the advantages and disadvantages. If you're eager to be able to simply fire up your computer and have access to a functioning desktop as soon as possible, signing in automatically is a great option.

Use the following steps to eliminate the need to enter a password:

Press the Windows key + R to call up the Run dialog Type netplwiz and hit Enter Select your account from the list that is displayed Uncheck the Users must enter a username and password to use this computer box Click OK Enter the username for the account you would like to be signed into automatically, and then enter and confirm your password Click OK and then restart your computer

You should find that you are automatically signed into your account.

If you have previously used Windows Hello to log into Windows 11, you will need to disable this feature to be able to use the preceding guide to sign in automatically,

Open Settings from the Start menu and head to Accounts Click Sign-in options and move the For improved security, only allow Windows Hello sign-in for Microsoft Accounts on this device (Recommended) toggle to the Off position. From the If you've been away, when should Windows require you to sign in again? drop-down menu, select Never Under Ways to sign-in, click the Remove button next to the sign-in method you have been using Enter your password when prompted and click OK

You can then use the steps outlined previously to enable automatic sign-in.

Image credit: rawf8 / Shutterstock