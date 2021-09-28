High-profile attacks have sharpened organizations' focus on software security

No Comments
DevSecOps

High-profile ransomware and software supply chain disruptions are driving increased attention on software security, according to the latest Building Security In Maturity Model (BSIMM) report from Synopsys.

The BSIMM12 data indicates a 61 percent increase in software security groups' identification and management of open source over the past two years, almost certainly due to the popularity of open source components in modern software and the rise of attacks using open source projects as vectors.

It shows businesses are making more effort to collect and publish their software security initiative data, demonstrated by a 30 percent increase of 'publish data about software security internally' activity over the past 24 months. They're also developing their own capabilities for managing cloud security and evaluating their shared responsibility models.

Advertisement

There's a shift towards security teams partnering with DevOps too, with the objective of including security efforts in the critical path for software delivery. This goes hand-in-hand with a move from 'shift left' -- focusing on moving security testing earlier in the development process -- to 'shift everywhere' -- extending the idea to making security testing continuous throughout the software lifecycle.

"Since 2008, BSIMM consulting, research, and data experts have been gathering data on the different paths that organizations take to address the challenges of securing software," says Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. "With an average age of 4.4 years, BSIMM participating organizations' software security initiatives reflect how organizations are adapting their approaches to address the new dynamics of modern development and deployment practices. With this information, organizations can then adapt their own strategies to protect their organization and customers without dampening innovation."

You can find out more and get the full BSIMM12 report on the Synopsys blog.

Image creditmikkolem/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

High-profile attacks have sharpened organizations' focus on software security

New solution helps mid-sized businesses guard against cyberthreats

Fedora 35 Beta Linux distribution with GNOME 41 now available for download

Major companies lag in adopting domain security

Paint.NET 4.3.1 unveils performance improvements, new portable build

Automated analysis can help stop security teams wasting 10,000 hours a year

Upgrading to Windows 11? Here are the compatible antivirus products you need

Most Commented Stories

How to upgrade to Windows 11 for free right now

16 Comments

Most people neither know nor care about Windows 11

11 Comments

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse is made of garbage, and that's a good thing

11 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22463, fixes taskbar

11 Comments

You will need to download many of Windows 11's 'pre-installed' apps in order to use them

10 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.