New solution helps mid-sized businesses guard against cyberthreats

It isn't just big companies that suffer from cyberattacks. Increasingly smaller companies have become attractive targets as they have fewer resources to defend themselves.

Managed detection and response specialist deepwatch is today launching a new solution for medium sized businesses to significantly strengthen their protection against cyber threats.

With deepwatch MDR Essentials organizations can deploy a high performance, automated security operations center (SOC) in under an hour that seamlessly integrates with their existing environment without needing additional hardware or consulting.

"Every organization -- no matter its size -- has critical data and intellectual property to protect from cyber criminals," says Bobby Christian, COO of deepwatch. "deepwatch MDR Essentials is a comprehensive, cloud-based solution with attractive pricing that deploys in minutes for easy-to-use, targeted detection and response against the most prevalent advanced attack vectors including ransomware, phishing, and credential abuse."

MDR Essentials incorporates technology from Splunk, Palo Alto and ServiceNow. The solution will be available on AWS Marketplace and through deepwatch's broad network of reseller partners. It's available for early access customers from today with general availability expected in the first quarter of next year.

"A data-driven security platform makes all the difference when coupled with a best-in-class managed detection and response solution," says Bill Hustad, VP of alliances and channel ecosystems at Splunk. "We are thrilled to extend our partnership with deepwatch, as hundreds of large enterprises use the integration of deepwatch MDR services and Splunk to protect and defend against cyber threats. With the release of deepwatch MDR Essentials leveraging the power of Splunk Cloud Platform, we can also deliver optimal security value and protection for small and medium sized businesses."

You can find out more on the deepwatch site.

Image credit: alexskopje/depositphotos.com

