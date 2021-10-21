MX Linux 21 available for download

MX is one of the most popular Linux-based desktop operating systems these days. In fact, according to DistroWatch, it has been consistently achieving the top daily hits, surpassing better-known distributions, such as Ubuntu, Debian, and more.

Today, MX Linux 21 finally becomes available as a stable release. Code-named "Wildflower," the operating system is based on Debian 11 "Bullseye" and uses Linux kernel 5.10. MX 21 is offered with the Fluxbox window manager (1.3.7) or your choice of two popular desktop environments -- KDE Plasma (5.20) and Xfce (4.16). Not sure which environment to choose? The MX-Tour will highlight them so you can make an informed decision.

Wildflower features mesa vulkan drivers by default and an enhanced installer -- including better disk management/setup. There's also improved Wi-Fi support support for machines with Realtek cards and arguably superior visuals thanks to things like new dark themes.

To download an ISO and install MX yourself, simply click or tap here. As stated earlier, you can choose between Xfce, KDE Plasma, and Fluxbox variants, but taking things a step further, the MX developers are offering both 32-bit and 64-bit versions too. Only the KDE Plasma variant doesn’t have a 32-bit option.

Image creditViChizhShutterstock

