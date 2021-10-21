Take advantage of our special offers on Laplink PCmover and simplify migration to Windows 11

There is a lot of pleasure to be derived from buying a new computer, and this is particularly true when you invest in a machine with a brand new operating system. With Windows 11 having just been released, it's a great time to splash out on a new computer so you can use new hardware to take full advantage of everything Microsoft has crammed into the latest release.

But while exploring and using Windows 11 is great, there is the issue of setting up your new computer. This means installing all of the software you need, moving your files across from your old machine, and configuring all of the settings and personalizations you had put in place. Rather than doing all of this by hand, look no further than Laplink PCmover -- an incredible tool that will help you move everything you need to your new computer. And the great news is that you can save money with our special offers on the software.

SEE ALSO: Windows 11 is rolling out from October 5 -- act now! Buy a discounted Windows 10 license and get 11 for free

Advertisement

We have no fewer than FOUR incredible deals on Laplink PCmover that could save you a nice chunk of cash. Things kick off with Laplink PCmover Express 11 which can be yours for just $19.95, saving 33 percent off the usual price of $29.95.

Express can be used to migrate files, settings and user profiles from your old computer to your new Windows 11 machine. Simple, basic, but also the wise choice if you just want to move your configuration from one PC to another. You can take advantage of this special offer here.

There is an even greater saving to be made on a license for Laplink PCmover Home 11. With this edition of the program you can not only migrate files, settings and user profiles, but also your installed applications, which is a life-saver, saving hours finding your software, license codes and re-installing on your new PC. To buy this version of the software for half the usual price ($19.95 instead of $39.95), click here.

PCmover can be used to transfer not only files and settings, but also applications

For the ultimate experience, there is Laplink PCmover Professional 11, and we have two special offers for this particular edition of the program. In moving to the Professional version, you gain the ability to transfer multiple users from the same PC (ideal if each family member has their own profile), as well as the option of performing an in-place upgrade to Windows 11. You can also choose the applications you want to migrate.

You can also rescue hard drive contents from a non-functioning PC and restore an old PC image to a new operating system.

If you have one computer to work with, you can buy a one-migration license for just $24.95, saving you 58 percent off the usual price of $59.95. To take advantage of this deal, click here.

PCmover takes the hard work out of setting up a new PC, so you can be up and running in next to no time

There is an even bigger saving to be made on the 3-PC, 3-migration license of PCmover Professional 11. This version of this incredible tool can be yours for just $39.95, saving a massive 64 percent off the usual selling price of $110.95. You can take advantage of this special offer here.

Summary of deals: