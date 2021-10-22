Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-sixty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft is testing the Windows 10 November 2021 Update, version 21H2, currently. The next feature update will be released to the stable channel soon. Windows 11 users who run the operating system on AMD powered devices can install an optional patch now to fix performance issues of the system.

The updates require installation of Microsoft's patch and the updated chipset driver that AMD released.

New Windows apps and games

Bixby

Bixby is a voice control application designed specifically for Samsung Galaxy Book products. The official Samsung application introduces voice controls to the device.

Users may use voice commands to run applications, open settings, check weather information, or check the time.

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox is coming to the Microsoft Store. The application has its own store page already, but it is not available yet at the time of writing.

The Store version shares all features of the desktop version, and will even run the same profile of installed desktop versions of the web browser.

Taskbar 11

Taskbar 11 is an open source application for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system to change the position and size of the taskbar effortlessly.

It gives users options to place the taskbar at the top of the screen, to modify its size, and indentation. Additional options let users remove taskbar items and corner icons, and to enable the automatic hiding of the touchbar.

Notable updates

The latest version of the Ventoy, a tool to create bootable USB drives using one or multiple ISO images, includes support for bypassing Windows 11's system requirements.

Windows Terminal Preview 1.12 supports making the terminal application the default, so that any command line app you launch will launch inside Windows Terminal.