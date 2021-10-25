Boo! Your TV is trying to scare you

"Did you hear that? It’s probably nothing; I’ll go check." According to leading expert Chucky, this is a mistake too many people make. The best thing to do during this next week is to stay relatively safe in your home and tune into various modern-day sources to get your entertainment.

It’s a great time to have various digital media services to get in the proper mood to send your kids out to soap mean Mr. Wilson’s windows, and then beg neighbors for food the very next night.

Last week Michael Myers, an expert in his field, beginning way back in 1978 as a child, came back to the screen. Halloween Kills splattered onto the big and small screens, debuting in both theaters and on Peacock TV on the same day.

Not to be outdone, those portable cameras are running again and footage recently pulled from them presents a compelling story viewers are calling Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. This will also be debuting on the large and small screens simultaneously. It’s set to appear this Friday, October 29th in theaters and on TV exclusively on Paramount+.

In addition to these big debuts, you can catch all the things to keep you awake at night on Netflix, HBO Max and Tubi. Movies such as previous Halloweens, Friday the 13ths, Child’s Plays, Leprechauns, Candyman and more, plus original shows like American Horror Story on Hulu and The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Let us know what you think of all of this. Right now, I have to go, there’s a rustle in the cornfield next to my house and I need to check it ou......

Photo credit: FOTOKITA / Shutterstock