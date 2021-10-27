How software engineers can avoid burnout [Q&A]

Managing burnout isn't easy at the best of times, and with the extra stress created by the pandemic, it’s more difficult than ever. With the ubiquitous shift to remote working, people are more isolated and struggling to separate their home lives from work.

Grappling with this 'new normal' has been challenging across the board. For software engineers -- professionals who are historically prone to burnout -- it's been especially hard.

Between the demands they place on themselves to deliver quality work, and the routine stressors that occur in our personal lives, establishing a balanced relationship with work is vital to long-term well being. We spoke to Andrew Smith, senior manager, engineering at cloud software specialist Veeva Systems, to learn more about the problem of burnout and what can be done to avoid it.

BN: Why are software engineers particularly susceptible to burnout?

AS: Overwork is the most common cause of burnout among engineers. Long hours with few breaks will take a toll quicker than you may realize. Plus, we live in the age of digital distraction, a time with more communications channels, games, apps and sites than ever. They're all ready to divide our attention, making us feel even more unproductive and overwhelmed, and it can be made even worse during the isolation of the pandemic.

We know it's critical to help our team stay on top of their game, whether they’re working remotely or from the office. Veeva employees can make their own hours, get flexible time off, there's unlimited PTO for those in the US These are just a few of the perks we offer to mitigate burnout.

BN: What are some of the symptoms?

AS: Burnout manifests in all kinds of ways and it's different for everyone. For engineers, repeatedly having negative thoughts about writing code is a definite clue. Many of us go into this field because we love to do it. Once that feeling goes away, it’s a strong indicator something is wrong.

Another warning sign you're feeling burnt out is lacking the energy to get the work done. If we don’t give ourselves the necessary mental and physical space from work, it can become hard to focus on the task at hand. An even more glaring example of this is struggling to get up in the morning to commute or log on to work.

There are plenty of other symptoms but one that is especially telling is feeling or directing anger towards your coworkers. Maybe you find yourself thin on patience with your teammates or begin having regular doubts about their ability to do the job. Once you become irritable and start showing that in the work environment, it should be an obvious sign you’ve reached a tipping point and need to reset.

BN: What pressure has the COVID-19 pandemic added?

AS: Pushing tech companies into a remote work environment didn't do anyone any favors -- though there's no denying the lessons learned and flexibility has really set the stage for the future. Still, a sudden lifestyle change, open-ended hours and isolation has made it particularly hard to maintain a work-life balance for many. Plus, there's the onslaught of digital distractions I mentioned earlier that can compound those feelings of being overwhelmed.

BN: Is there a difference between burnout and stress?

AS: Stress can lead to burnout, but while they may be interrelated, they're not the same. For one thing, when you're under stress, you're trying to cope with the pressure of getting something done. But once burnout kicks in, you're gassed -- and you've given up any hope of overcoming the pressure. It's more than fatigue that’s draining you.

BN: What can people do to help restore work/life balance?

AS: The best thing anyone can do, not just engineers, is establish boundaries with work. This is especially difficult for those who work from home because your relaxation and work environments can easily meld. When you work in the space you use to unwind, you start associating it with the stress and pressure of your job. So if you're home, try designating a specific work area to house all your work -- and keep it there.

Burnout is typically a direct result of too much work and too little exercise and sleep. Restore some balance by setting aside an hour to exercise every day -- and that can be as simple as walking around. Meditation can be effective for relaxation; all you need is to carve out a quiet place and 15 minutes. And set yourself a reasonable bedtime and keep to it -- you should be getting between 8-10 hours nightly.

BN: What can engineers do to mitigate burnout at work?

AS: Step away from your work regularly, and when you do, really separate yourself from it. As a rule of thumb, after focusing on a task for 52 minutes, take a break for 17 minutes. The brain naturally works in bursts, so work in intervals and put those periods of high activity to good use.

Recognize that a work environment can be a factor, too, so examine it. Do co-workers view each other as the competition and a threat? Or, do your people work as a team, one in which members collaborate, share challenges, ask for help and feel comfortable showing vulnerability. The answer to these questions can be revealing: It could be the culture needs to change, you need to examine your perspective or it's time to look for a job elsewhere.

Finally, to avoid staying too long in front of the computer, and committing to extra meetings, map out your schedule on a weekly basis. It's important to put your personal activities on your calendar because this will hold you accountable for stepping away at a reasonable time. And this means no writing code or checking your inbox.

You're already working full-time; you deserve to weave fun and relaxation into your day.

Photo credit: pathdoc / Shutterstock