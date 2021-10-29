Get 'Tribe of Hackers Security Leaders' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

The Tribe of Hackers series continues, sharing what CISSPs, CISOs, and other security leaders need to know to build solid cybersecurity teams and keep organizations secure. Dozens of experts and influential security specialists reveal their best strategies for building, leading, and managing information security within organizations.

Tribe of Hackers Security Leaders: Tribal Knowledge from the Best in Cybersecurity Leadership follows the same bestselling format as the original Tribe of Hackers, but with a detailed focus on how information security leaders impact organizational security.

Information security is becoming more important and more valuable all the time. Security breaches can be costly, even shutting businesses and governments down, so security leadership is a high-stakes game. Leading teams of hackers is not always easy, but the future of your organization may depend on it. In this book, the world’s top security experts answer the questions that Chief Information Security Officers and other security leaders are asking, including:

  • What’s the most important decision you’ve made or action you’ve taken to enable a business risk?
  • How do you lead your team to execute and get results?
  • Do you have a workforce philosophy or unique approach to talent acquisition?
  • Have you created a cohesive strategy for your information security program or business unit?

Anyone in -- or aspiring to -- an information security leadership role, whether at a team level or organization-wide, needs to read this book. Tribe of Hackers Security Leaders has the real-world advice and practical guidance you need to advance your cybersecurity leadership career.

Tribe of Hackers Security Leaders, from Wiley, usually retails for $15, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 10, so act fast.



