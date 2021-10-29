Meta leak shows Facebook smartwatch could be an Apple Watch killer

Meta, TCFKAF (the company formerly known as Facebook) appears to be working on a range of smartwatches that bear more than a passing resemblance to the Apple Watch.

At least two wearables are thought to be in development, one of which is codenamed Milan. But what is causing the greatest interest is an image of a smartwatch featuring a notch that is home to a camera.

Advertisement

See also:

The image was found by app developer Steve Moser embedded in the Facebook View app which is designed to work with company's Ray-Ban-branded Stories smart sunglasses.

Moser shared his discovery with Bloomberg and the presence of the camera which would instantly make this particular wearable stand out from the competition.

Over on Twitter, Moser shared more details

Facebook… I mean Meta casually left this image of their ‘Milan’ smart watch in their ‘Facebook View’ app. Now Meta joins the notch conversation with a bottom notch.

✅Front facing camera

✅Stainless Steel

✅Looks detachable https://t.co/T3xw4mzvTx — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) October 28, 2021

Facebook has not officially said much about its smartwatch plans, but it is thought that the company could release one as early as next year.