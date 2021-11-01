KB5006674 and KB5006670 updates are causing printer problems in Windows 11 Windows 10

The seemingly never-ending stream of printer problems caused by Windows updates shows no sign of abating.

Following the Patch Tuesday releases a couple of weeks ago, Microsoft has added warnings of known issues to the support pages for the KB5006674 and KB5006670 updates. Printer-related errors including 0x000006e4 (RPC_S_CANNOT_SUPPORT), 0x0000007c (ERROR_INVALID_LEVEL), and 0x00000709 (ERROR_INVALID_PRINTER_NAME) are among those the company says users may experience.

For Windows 11 users, it is the KB5006674 update that is causing problems, and Microsoft says that it is currently working on a fix. What this means is that there is no solution available at the moment, but the company does suggest various workarounds.

Writing about the potential problems, Microsoft says:

After installing this update, Windows print clients might encounter the following errors when connecting to a remote printer shared on a Windows print server: - 0x000006e4 (RPC_S_CANNOT_SUPPORT) - 0x0000007c (ERROR_INVALID_LEVEL) - 0x00000709 (ERROR_INVALID_PRINTER_NAME)

The company goes on to point out:

The printer connection issues described in this issue are specific to print servers and are not commonly observed in devices designed for home use. Printing environments affected by this issue are more commonly found in enterprises and organizations.

The same update has been found to be responsible for numerous other print problems, but these have been addressed with a subsequent patch.

Windows 10 users may experience the same problems with the KB5006670 update, and Microsoft does not yet have a fix available

