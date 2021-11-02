NETGEAR NBK752 Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System should terrify ISP monopolies

When it comes to broadband internet, many parts of the USA are forced to use just one ISP as that is the only option. Sadly, whoever controls the wires that run into the homes has all the power. Even worse, in some rural areas, there are no wires going to homes, making broadband an impossibility. A local ISP may even ask you to shell out many thousands of dollars to cover the cost of running the cables from the street to your home.

Thankfully, 5G wireless can change all of this. Monopolistic companies that run wired ISPs have a current stranglehold, but that is coming to an end. Soon, 5G connectivity will be so ubiquitous, that it can serve not just as your smartphone's mobile internet, but your home's main internet too! Today, NETGEAR unveils a new networking solution to transform a 5G (or 4G LTE) wireless signal into whole-home Wi-Fi. The Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System (model number NBK752) even utilizes tri-band Wi-Fi!

"The Orbi NBK752 mesh system blankets an entire home (up to 5,000 sq. ft.) in Wi-Fi -- regardless of the structure, whether a brick townhouse in the city or a sprawling house in a rural area -- while tri-band Wi-Fi ensures a dedicated Wi-Fi connection between the router and satellites to deliver unrelenting speeds, no matter how many devices are connected at the same time. And getting access to a 5G network is easy as it works with most major mobile service providers, including T-Mobile and AT&T," says NETGEAR.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kingston launches FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for PC gamers and enthusiasts

The company adds, "With 5G coverage now more widely available from mobile carriers, ultra-high-speed Internet is becoming more accessible every day. The new Orbi NBK752 mesh system can be used for always-on broadband, whether as a primary Internet connection or as 'failover' backup when wired Internet services fail. Its flexibility is ideal for second or vacation homes, temporary worksites or anywhere wired Internet service is not required year-round."

NETGEAR shares specifications below.

4G LTE Bands: B2, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 14, 25, 26, 29, 30, 41, 48, 66, 71

5G Bands: n2, n5, n25, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77

Beamforming : Implicit & Explicit Beamforming for 2.4GHz & 5GHz bands MU-MIMO capable for simultaneous data streaming to multiple devices

Processor: Powerful Quad-Core 1.4GHz processor

Ports (Orbi 5G LTE Router): Two (2) 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, One (1) 1Gbps Gigabit Ethernet WAN port

Ports (Orbi Satellite): Two (2) 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports

Router Memory: 512MB NAND Flash and 1GB RAM

Security: Comprehensive anti-virus & data theft protection for your PC, Mac and mobile devices with NETGEAR Armor. Standards-based WiFi Security (802.11i, 128-bit AES encryption with PSK)

The NBK752 Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System can be pre-ordered from NETGEAR directly here now. The company is asking a fairly hefty $1,099, and for that price you get one router and one satellite access point. Additional satellites currently cost $199.99. It should begin shipping on November 18, 2021.