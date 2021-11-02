New project aims to make open data more accessible

Project OpenBytes, announced today by The Linux Foundation, is dedicated to making open data more available and accessible through the creation of new standards and formats.

It will enable a community of developers and data scientists, led by Graviti, to create data standards and formats that enable contributions by anyone.

"For a long time, scores of AI projects were held up by a general lack of high-quality data from real use cases," Edward Cui, founder of Graviti and a former machine learning expert within Uber's Advanced Technologies Group, says. "Acquiring higher quality data is paramount if AI development is to progress. To accomplish that, an open data community built on collaboration and innovation is urgently needed. Graviti believes it's our social responsibility to play our part."

By creating an open data standard and format, Project OpenBytes can reduce data contributors' liability risks. Dataset holders are often reluctant to share their datasets publicly owing to their lack of knowledge regarding various data licenses. If data contributors understand their ownership of data is well protected and that their data won't be misused, then more open data becomes accessible.

Project OpenBytes will also create a standard format of data published, shared, and exchanged on its open platform. A unified format will help data contributors and consumers easily find the relevant data they need and make collaboration easier. These OpenBytes functions will make high-quality data more available and accessible, something that is valuable to the whole AI community and will save resources on repetitive data collecting.

"The OpenBytes project and community will benefit all AI developers, both academic and professional and at both large and small enterprises, by enabling access to more high-quality open datasets and making AI deployment faster and easier," says Mike Dolan, general manager and senior vice president of projects at The Linux Foundation.

You can read more and find out how to get involved on the OpenBytes site.

Image credit: ml12nan/depositphotos.com

New project aims to make open data more accessible

