Microsoft is pestering Chrome downloaders to stick with Edge and its 'added trust'

It is certainly not unknown for Microsoft to use Windows and other software it produces to promote its own products. In many ways, the likes of Windows 11 serve as an ad platform for the company. Now the Windows-maker has upped its efforts to discourage people from using browsers made by other companies.

If you use Microsoft Edge to download Chrome, you are now likely to see a message extoling the benefits of sticking with Edge. One prompt which is sure to raise a few eyebrows advises would-be Chrome users that Edge runs on the same technology (that is, the Chromium engine) "with the added trust of Microsoft".

As reported by Neowin, the full message reads: "Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft". And this is not the only advisory that the company is issuing to people who are thinking about moving away from Edge.

Other messages include:

That browser is so 2008! Do you know what's new? Microsoft Edge.

"I hate saving money," said no one ever. Microsoft Edge is the best browser for online shopping.

It appears that not everyone is seeing the prompts however. In a straw poll in the BetaNews newsroom, just one of us saw the message – specifically in Windows 11 on a machine with Chrome already installed.

While this is hardly a surprising move from Microsoft, it is no less disappointing. It has a rather underhand feeling to it.

Have you seen these messages? Are they enough to stop you from installing Chrome?

Image credit: DHKM / Shutterstock