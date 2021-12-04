Microsoft releases yet another version of PowerToys to improve FancyZones and more
It is mere days since Microsoft released PowerToys v0.51.0 complete with the new Mouse Highlighter utility. Now the company has another update available which offers improvements to the FancyZones and PowerToys Run tools.
PowerToys v0.51.1 is by no means a big release, especially when you look at the huge list of improvements and additions in the previous update, but it remains an important one. The changes introduced in this latest version come, Microsoft says, in response to user feedback, and will be of particular interest to Windows 11 users.
The first issue is quite an old one, having been around since version 0.45.0 of the PowerToys collection. Users complained about an issue with FancyZones failing to work on system startup, with the problem being bypasses by disabling and re-enabling the utility. The problem was down to a conflict with Virtual Desktops:
#13214 - FZ losing layouts due to VirtualDesktopManager init
The second issue fixed in PowerToys v0.51.1 relates to a failure to unload old plugins, which was in turn causing problems with PowerToys Run.
The release also includes all of the updates from the previous version.
You can download PowerToys v0.51.1 here.