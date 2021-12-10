Google is bringing Android games to Windows 10 and Windows 11 next year... but not in the way you might expect

With the arrival of Windows Subsystem for Android in Windows 11, there is the exciting prospect of running Android apps in Windows 11. Sadly, the app ecosystem is driven by the Amazon App Store meaning that many people will be seeking ways to sideload apps from other sources.

When it comes to games, however, there is some great news from Google. The company has announced that it is going to give users of Windows 10 and Windows 11 the chance to play Android games -- but not through a partnership with Microsoft.

Rather than teaming up with Microsoft in the same way that Amazon has done for the supply of Android apps, Google has taken a different route. Due for release some time next year, the company has produced a Google Play Games app. This is a native Windows app which will support Windows 10 and upwards. It is not reliant on the Windows Subsystem for Android and, Google says, "it will not involve game streaming".

In a statement given to the Verge, product director of games on Android and Google Play, Greg Hartrell, said:

Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs. This Google built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favorite Android games even more.”

It's not clear quite how many games it will be possible to play using the platform, but Google says that it has built the app on its own. The company has not offered a more detailed timeframe other than simply saying the app will arrive next year, and there is no suggestion that there are plans to bring app support in addition to games.

