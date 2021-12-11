Microsoft's recently released KB5007262 update may fix SSD performance issues in Windows 11

Just a few days ago we reported about an issue with reduced SSD performance in Windows 11. There have been numerous complaints from users about poor write speeds after upgrading from Windows 10, and while Microsoft has not made a big announcement about it, it seems that a fix may already be available.

The reason the company is yet to make a fuss about the availability of a fix is that it is part of an update preview -- something that not everyone will be comfortable installing. But for anyone suffering with poor drive speeds under Windows 11, the recently released KB5007262 update could be the solutiuon.

See also:

Advertisement

We have already written about the KB5007262 update but failed to mentioned -- or notice -- the fix for a problem that was not well-known at the time. But looking back at the support page for the update there is, buried in the extensive list of improvements and fixes, a reference to a drive performance fix:

Addresses an issue that affects the performance of all disks (NVMe, SSD, hardisk) on Windows 11 by performing unnecessary actions each time a write operation occurs. This issue occurs only when the NTFS USN journal is enabled. Note, the USN journal is always enabled on the C: disk.

You can check out full details of everything else that is included in the KB5007262 update preview over on Microsoft's support page for the update.

If you want to try out the update to see if it fixes performance issues for you, you can grab it from Windows Update (it is listed as an optional update). It is also available to download from the Microsoft Update Catalog website.