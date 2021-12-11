Microsoft's recently released KB5007262 update may fix SSD performance issues in Windows 11

No Comments
Windows 11

Just a few days ago we reported about an issue with reduced SSD performance in Windows 11. There have been numerous complaints from users about poor write speeds after upgrading from Windows 10, and while Microsoft has not made a big announcement about it, it seems that a fix may already be available.

The reason the company is yet to make a fuss about the availability of a fix is that it is part of an update preview -- something that not everyone will be comfortable installing. But for anyone suffering with poor drive speeds under Windows 11, the recently released KB5007262 update could be the solutiuon.

See also:

Advertisement

We have already written about the KB5007262 update but failed to mentioned -- or notice -- the fix for a problem that was not well-known at the time. But looking back at the support page for the update there is, buried in the extensive list of improvements and fixes, a reference to a drive performance fix:

Addresses an issue that affects the performance of all disks (NVMe, SSD, hardisk) on Windows 11 by performing unnecessary actions each time a write operation occurs. This issue occurs only when the NTFS USN journal is enabled.  Note, the USN journal is always enabled on the C: disk.

You can check out full details of everything else that is included in the KB5007262 update preview over on Microsoft's support page for the update.

If you want to try out the update to see if it fixes performance issues for you, you can grab it from Windows Update (it is listed as an optional update). It is also available to download from the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft's recently released KB5007262 update may fix SSD performance issues in Windows 11

Interaction between Android and Microsoft Teams is preventing some users calling 911 [Updated with Microsoft response]

Bitdefender pulls the plug on its free antivirus solution

Get 'Data-First Marketing' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

When is it time to adopt analytics?

Best Windows apps this week

Google is bringing Android games to Windows 10 and Windows 11 next year... but not in the way you might expect

Most Commented Stories

Ransomware: Even backups may not save you

11 Comments

How to check for Windows updates from the context menu in Windows 10 and Windows 11

11 Comments

Redesigned Notepad for Windows 11 now available to test

10 Comments

Running a pirated copy of Office could earn you a discount on a Microsoft 365 subscription

10 Comments

Download Microsoft's new 'Pantone Color of the Year 2022' theme for Windows 10 and Windows 11

7 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.