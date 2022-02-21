The most expensive data breaches of the 2020s

No Comments
Data breach

Data breaches not only lead to a loss of reputation and drive customers elsewhere, they also have a significant financial cost.

A new study from Surfshark applies IBM's 'Cost of a Data Breach' calculations to the largest data breaches of the last two years in order to find the estimated cost of some of the biggest data breaches.

Advertisement

The calculation takes account of costs in four areas, detection and escalation, notification, lost business and post-breach response. Surfshark used IBM Security’s latest formulas to calculate the costs of the biggest data breaches of the past two years in each key sector.

The biggest data breach of the past two years was the Advanced Info Service (AIS) hack, which may have cost as much as $58 billion to resolve. America's biggest data breach of the 2020s so far was at 'big data' analysis firm BlueKai, where two billion records were exposed at a potential cost of $13.94bn. While the Microsoft leak in December 2019 may have cost as much as $1,742,500,000 to rectify.

You can read more along with a sector-by-sector breakdown on the Surfshark site, and there's an infographic showing the most costly breaches below.

Image credit: WhataWin / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Utilizing objective data to provide equitable student support

How to address the security risks of cloud migration [Q&A]

The most expensive data breaches of the 2020s

You may have just installed Windows 11, but Microsoft could be readying Windows 12

You can finally make 911 calls from Skype

How to deal with the carbon footprint from data centers

Three technological solutions that have reshaped modern workplaces

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 will force users to create Microsoft accounts

49 Comments

Google's Linux-based Chrome OS Flex is a huge threat to Windows 11, and Microsoft should be extremely worried

44 Comments

Windows 11's first big update released today adds Android apps, taskbar improvements, and more

38 Comments

When is the best time to buy a new smartphone?

12 Comments

Chrome, Edge and Firefox versions 100 will break many websites

8 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.