You can finally make 911 calls from Skype

No Comments
Skype on laptop

For as long as most users can remembers, Skype has come with a warning that it cannot be used to place 911 calls. Microsoft has just announced that this is now changing for users of the Windows 10, Windows 11, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS version of the app.

The application is now labelled as offering "Limited emergency calling". What this means, for now, is that Skype users in the US are able to place 911 calls using the app, bringing it in line with a handful of other countries. More than this, Skype can help emergency operators to locate you if necessary -- but there are some limitations to the new functionality.

See also:

Advertisement

While been possible for people in Australia, Denmark, Finland and the UK to place emergency calls for a while, the US has missed out until now. An advisory note on the Skype website reads: "Skype is not a replacement for your telephone and has limited emergency calling capabilities depending on your country".

Click through to find out more, and Microsoft says:

Skype now supports emergency calls to 911 in the United States.
You can also enable 911 emergency location sharing to permit Skype to automatically capture and share your location with emergency operators when making a 911 call. Your location will only be shared in the event you dial 911 for the purpose of routing your call and providing location information to your local emergency operator.

If you are operating from a device that does not have an API for location sharing or are in a location where location sharing is unavailable, your location will not be shared automatically with the emergency services operator.

The company goes on to detail how to let emergency operators know where you are:

  1. In Skype, select your profile picture.
  2. Select Settings,then select Privacy.
  3. Turn 911 emergency location sharing on. You will need to acknowledge the Notices & Disclosures and the Special 911 Warning of Limitations & Unavailability to complete the process. You can disable 911 emergency location sharing at any time, but this means your address will not be shared with 911 in case of an emergency.

Image credit: monticello / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

You can finally make 911 calls from Skype

How to deal with the carbon footprint from data centers

Three technological solutions that have reshaped modern workplaces

Project Zero finds that Linux developers fix security flaws faster than Apple, Google or Microsoft

Microsoft releases important KB5010415 update for Windows 10 because Windows 11 is not ubiquitous

As secondhand mobile phone sales surge, here's how buyers can protect themselves from scams

Four dangers of self-diagnosing through the web

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 will force users to create Microsoft accounts

49 Comments

Google's Linux-based Chrome OS Flex is a huge threat to Windows 11, and Microsoft should be extremely worried

44 Comments

Windows 11's first big update released today adds Android apps, taskbar improvements, and more

38 Comments

When is the best time to buy a new smartphone?

12 Comments

Chrome, Edge and Firefox versions 100 will break many websites

8 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.