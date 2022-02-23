How to hide the 'System requirements not met' warning in Windows 11

Whether it stems from wanting to ensure that people have the best experience by using appropriate hardware or not, Microsoft has caused annoyance among Windows 11 users with warning messages about system requirements. If you have installed Windows 11 on a computer that does not technically meet the minimum requirements, you may well have seen these alerts advising you that your system is not up to scratch.

Whether you are irritated by the "System requirements not met" message on the desktop, or the one that appears in the System section of Settings, you will be pleased to hear that you can hide them. There is no need to track down a watermark remover, as all you need to do is apply a registry tweak.

See also:

Advertisement

This registry edit comes with the usual warnings about taking care not to change any other settings, and to ensure that you have a backup in place just in case anything goes wrong. And while the registry hack works for now, there is no guarantee that Microsoft won't make a change that restores the warnings at some point in the future.

But for now, here's what you need to do to hide the system requirement warnings:

Press Windows + R to activate the Run dialog Type regedit and press Enter to launch the Registry Editor Pay a visit to HKEY_CURRENT_USER \ Control Panel \ UnsupportedHardwareNotificationCache Locate the key called SV2, double click it Change the value to 0 and then restart Windows

The warnings should now have vanished!

Image credit: IB Photography / Shutterstock