Microsoft is bringing new Emoji Panel, Voice Typing and other shortcuts to Windows 11

The Insider builds of Windows 11 are something of an experimental playground for Microsoft, giving the company a chance to trial new features and options with beta testers before a wider rollout. In the recent Dev Channel build there are signs of new shortcuts coming to the operating system.

Users who installed Windows 11 build 22557 noticed that the language switching panel accessible from the taskbar is now home to buttons to access a range of input options. This includes the Emoji Panel, the Clipboard Panel and more.

At the moment it seems as though Microsoft is conducting A/B testing as the new options do not appear for everyone on the Dev channel, but for those who do see it there are some handy new shortcuts.

You can, of course, still use the Windows + Space keyboard shortcut to cycle through input languages, but if you click the language button instead you will see buttons to access Voice Typing, the Emoji Panel, the Clipboard Panel and the Touch Keyboard.

It is worth noting that these are merely new shortcuts, there is no new functionality, but you can see the new buttons in this screenshot shared by Ghacks:

While the language switcher panel may currently only be of interest to people who, like me, have to switch between languages in order to access accented letters, non-English characters and the like, the addition of new buttons to access other input methods means there could be an added incentive to enable it.