Microsoft's free App Assure program gives software compatibility assistance to Windows 11 upgraders

Microsoft has reminded business and enterprise users about its App Assure program and how it can help with the process of upgrading to Windows 11.

The program has been running for a while, and was expanded to cover Windows 11 back in October to coincide with the release of the latest version of the operating system. Available at no cost, App Assure gives users a chance to work with Microsoft engineers to ensure app compatibility, and to gain assistance in addressing issues.

App compatibility is a major concern for anyone upgrading to Windows 11, but particularly for customers who rely on custom software solutions. With the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft was eager to make things as simple as possible, with the aim being that critical apps and devices would just work without the need for changes.

But, of course, there will be occasional problems, and this is why App Assure exists. Through the free program, Microsoft says that it will help customers in a number of ways:

Help you troubleshoot and identify a root cause

Provide guidance to help you remediate the application compatibility issue

Engage with third-party independent software vendors (ISVs) on your behalf to remediate some part of their app, so that it’s functional on the most modern version of our products

Work with Microsoft product engineering teams to fix product bugs

Keen to ensure that people are aware of the existence of the program, Microsoft posted a reminder in the Windows message center:

Whether you are a large enterprise or a small business, App Assure can provide application compatibility assistance and help you feel confident upgrading your devices to Windows 11. As part of Microsoft’s commitment to app compatibility, the goal is that all of your apps simply work after the upgrade to Windows 11, with no changes required. If you do encounter a compatibility issue on Windows 11, though, App Assure engineers will work with you to help resolve the issue in addition to working with engineering teams to find and fix the root cause. The best part, there is no cost to use this program!

Full details of App Assure are available in this blog post as well as on the App Assure website.

