How can AI transform the way we collaborate and connect?

The global artificial intelligence (AI) market is predicted to reach $267 billion by 2027. But concerns have been raised about whether these advancements could replace humans in jobs as technology is being used to simulate human intelligence processes. In fact, approximately 68.5 percent of college graduates think that the development of AI could either take their job away or make them irrelevant in the next few years.

But AI can offer many benefits for human connections and collaborations. Here, we delve into the outcomes of AI and how it can benefit businesses.

Increased productivity

Artificial intelligence can help the productivity of employees, which in turn benefits collaborative situations. Implementing these technologies can help recurring meetings by offering insights. It can be tricky to take note of every element of the conversation in meetings, but AI can aid transcription to ensure that vital information is recorded. Alternatively, the customer service sector can reap the benefits too. A survey from 2021 by Economic Impact and Genesys reflected that 65 percent of customer experience leaders who integrated AI technologies into their businesses acknowledged a significant increase in agent productivity. So not only is technology boosting collaborations in the workplace, but it’s also helping connections with customers, too.

Offering inclusivity

Connections can be made with remote workers thanks to artificial intelligence. With over 4.7 million people in the U.S working remotely at least half of the time, this is an important addition for businesses to consider. Video calls are essential to those working from home, but what can AI add to this? Weak connections during a video call can often hinder the working process for employees. But AI can offer stronger connections to avoid issues, keep collaborations smooth, and reduce file sizes. Even lighting and background can be altered through artificial intelligence to offer remote workers the office experience.

Personalization to improve experiences

Collaborations aren’t only improved within the business. AI can also offer personalization to amplify connections with customers too. By using data, AI tools can learn to understand their specific audience. With this knowledge, online content like websites can be tailored to each specific customer, thus boosting customer engagement and loyalty. And AI chatbots can use this personalization to ensure that each customer’s needs are met -- so human agents can devote their time to complex customer queries.

Finalizing decisions

AI is a great tool for decision making. When employees are working together in a creative space to brainstorm, there can be many ideas bouncing off each other. But this can sometimes make final decisions difficult. AI assistants can be given criteria to aid with decision making by analyzing and identifying isolating factors. And with IPTV distribution, the decision making can be broadcast across platforms for all employees, whether they are working remotely or in different offices, to allow them to be part of the collaboration and have clarity on the next steps within the business.

Training calls for communication

Business leaders can implement AI technologies within training processes to establish connections and enhance collaborations. Of course, there is always room to learn new skills that will benefit roles within companies. But some training courses that are available to employees might not be straightforward to all -- thankfully, with AI, progress can be monitored to discover which employees need help in certain areas. By tracking this, employees who have a wide understanding of a certain topic can work with those who are struggling in a collaborative way. Alternatively, AI can be used in training sessions for a group of people who need more experience where they can work together. As a business leader, this ensures that employees are being cared for and are broadening their skills to help performance.

There are many elements that can be enhanced by integrating artificial intelligence technology tools into businesses. And despite concerns that AI could take jobs, it can provide opportunities for increased human connections and engagement. And as a business leader, employees and customers can be kept happy, as well as the chance to boost the success of your business.

Photo Credit: Pixelbliss/Shutterstock

Rose Moody is Creative Director at VITEC.