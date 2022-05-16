Debian-derived Kali Linux now available for download with GNOME 42

Kali Linux is a fantastic distro that is used primarily for digital forensics and penetration testing. Even if you’ve never used it before, you may well have seen it in movies and TV shows like Mr Robot. It comes with wide range of tools to help in investigations and incident responses.

Today the distro’s developer, Offensive Security, announces Kali Linux 2022.2, with new features and tools, as well as a number of impressive updates.

Highlights of the latest version of the popular open source pentesting platform include:

New tools in this release include:

BruteShark -- Network Forensic Analysis Tool (NFAT)

Evil-WinRM -- Ultimate WinRM shell

Hakrawler -- Web crawler designed for easy, quick discovery of endpoints and assets

Httpx -- Fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit

LAPSDumper -- Dumps LAPS passwords

PhpSploit -- Stealth post-exploitation framework

PEDump -- Dump Win32 executable files

SentryPeer -- SIP peer-to-peer honeypot for VoIP

Sparrow-wifi -- Graphical Wi-Fi Analyzer for Linux

wifipumpkin3 -- Powerful framework for rogue access points

You can download Kali Linux 2022.2 now or upgrade an existing installation.