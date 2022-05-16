Debian-derived Kali Linux now available for download with GNOME 42

No Comments

Kali Linux is a fantastic distro that is used primarily for digital forensics and penetration testing. Even if you’ve never used it before, you may well have seen it in movies and TV shows like Mr Robot. It comes with wide range of tools to help in investigations and incident responses.

Today the distro’s developer, Offensive Security, announces Kali Linux 2022.2, with new features and tools, as well as a number of impressive updates.

Highlights of the latest version of the popular open source pentesting platform include:

Advertisement

New tools in this release include:

  • BruteShark -- Network Forensic Analysis Tool (NFAT)
  • Evil-WinRM -- Ultimate WinRM shell
  • Hakrawler -- Web crawler designed for easy, quick discovery of endpoints and assets
  • Httpx -- Fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit
  • LAPSDumper -- Dumps LAPS passwords
  • PhpSploit -- Stealth post-exploitation framework
  • PEDump -- Dump Win32 executable files
  • SentryPeer -- SIP peer-to-peer honeypot for VoIP
  • Sparrow-wifi -- Graphical Wi-Fi Analyzer for Linux
  • wifipumpkin3 -- Powerful framework for rogue access points

You can download Kali Linux 2022.2 now or upgrade an existing installation.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Debian-derived Kali Linux now available for download with GNOME 42

Silicon Power USB combo card reader works with both SD and microSD cards

Kodi 20 'Nexus' hits a major development milestone and is available to download now

Smartphone use linked to decline in mental wellbeing for young adults

AvdanOS Pro really is the Windows 11/macOS alternative we need!

Ensuring compliance in the modern enterprise [Q&A]

How to protect your business from loyalty fraud

Most Commented Stories

Windows XP 2022 Edition is everything Windows 11 should be

115 Comments

Microsoft to release fix for 'code defect' in KB5012599 update for Windows 10

17 Comments

CCleaner 6 is here, complete with better updating mechanism and a unique Performance Optimizer

11 Comments

Europe is getting tough on big tech -- when will the US do the same?

6 Comments

KB5013943 update for Windows 11 is causing 0xc0000135 errors

5 Comments

© 1998-2022 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.