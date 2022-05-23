Kingston VP80ES IronKey Vault Privacy 80 is an encrypted USB-C SSD with touchscreen

Solid state drives don't just make wonderful internal boot drives for computers -- they're excellent for external storage too. Not only are they smaller than mechanical hard disk drives, but they use less power and are much faster as well. Quite frankly, if you are someone that needs to transport data on a portable drive, you'd be insane to still use a HDD with moving parts.

But what if you lose that external solid state drive? Well, if the content is unencrypted, your files could be exposed to the finder. This is particularly problematic for business users that are storing company secrets or private customer data. Thankfully, a new USB-C solid state drive from Kingston makes it super easy to encrypt and decrypt your data. You see, the VP80ES IronKey Vault Privacy 80 is a hardware-encrypted (FIPS 197 certified with XTS-AES 256-bit) SSD with a color touchscreen that allows you to enter a passcode, password, pin, or phrase.

"Using Kingston IronKey VP80ES is as innate as unlocking a smartphone and simple drag and drop file transfers. Featuring an intuitive color touch-screen and FIPS 197 certified with XTS-AES 256-bit encryption, VP80ES is designed to protect data while also being user-friendly. The drive is ideal to safeguard against Brute Force attacks and BadUSB with digitally-signed firmware for users from small-to-medium businesses (SMB) to content creators. Its military-grade security measures make it greatly superior over using the internet and Cloud services for securing important company information, documents, or high-res images and videos," says Kingston.

The company adds, "Along with its ease of use and hardware encryption, VP80ES offers additional features for data protection, like Multi-Password (Admin/User) Option with PIN/Passphrase modes and Configurable Password Rules. With Admin option, choose between numeric PIN or Passphrase modes, set Configurable Password Rules, or enable extended security options like maximum number of shared password attempts, minimum password length of 6-64 characters, alphanumeric password rules, auto-timeout to lock drive, randomize touch-screen layout and Secure-Erase to ensure maximum protection of your important files."

Kingston shares specifications below.

Interface USB 3.2 Gen 1 Connector Type-C Package Includes Neoprene travel case, USB 3.2 Gen 1 C-to-C cable, USB 3.2 Gen 1 C-to-A cable Capacities 480GB, 960GB, 1,920GB Speed Up to 250MB/s read, 250MB/s write Dimensions 122.5 mm x 84.2 mm x 18.5 mm Operating Temperature 0°C to 45°C Storage Temperature -20°C to 60°C Compatibility USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2 Gen 1 Warranty/support Limited 3-year warranty

The VP80ES IronKey Vault Privacy 80 will soon be available here. Unfortunately, Kingston has not yet shared pricing for this hardware-encrypted solid state drive. What we do know for sure, however, is the SSD will be offered in three capacities -- 480GB, 960GB, and 1,920GB. It even comes with both a USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cable in the box for maximum compatibility.

