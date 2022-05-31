Leak suggests Microsoft's new Surface Laptop Go 2 holds few surprises

In the coming weeks, Microsoft is expected to share details of a new Surface Laptop Go. However, it seems we may already know much of what to expect, after a listing for the yet-to-be-announced Surface Laptop Go 2 popped up on a Korean website.

While news of the upcoming device will interest those in the market for an updated model, the listing shows that there may not be a great deal to get excited about besides an upgraded processor.

As reported by the Verge, details of the Surface Laptop Go 2 appear on a Korean site. The page refers to the Surface Laptop Go 2 having 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (with a 256GB option as well) and an i5-1135G7 processor.

This 11th generation Intel CPU seems to be just about the only addition of interest to the new device, although there is also the suggestion that there is a better webcam.

Other specs for the device -- assuming they are correct -- include a 3:2 aspect ratio, 12.4-inch screen, a fingerprint reader, a USB-C port, a USB-A port, and a headphone jack. Battery life is a claimed 31-and-a-half hours.

The original Surface Laptop Go did not exactly set the world on fire, and with the follow-up, it doesn't seem that Microsoft is likely to win over legions of new fans either.